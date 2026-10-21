U.N. Environment Programme warns pledges risk 2.6C warming by 2100
The latest U.N. Environment Programme report just dropped a serious reality check: countries aren't cutting greenhouse gas emissions fast enough, and even if countries deliver their latest climate pledges in full, global temperatures could still rise 2.6C above pre-industrial levels by 2100, way above the Paris Agreement's target.
UN chief Antonio Guterres called for urgent action, saying it's time to step up before things get worse.
U.N. urges bolder COP31 climate plans
The report points out that big emitters like the US are lagging, with American emissions actually rising due to higher electricity demand and more coal use after its earlier withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.
Even though some G20 nations have slowed their emissions growth, it's not enough.
With COP31 coming up, the U.N. is urging all countries to bring bolder climate plans to the table and finally treat this crisis like the emergency it is.