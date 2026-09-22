UN General Assembly 2026: Who is speaking and when

The high-level general debate will run through Saturday, September 26, and resume on Monday, September 28.

The sessions are held in two daily segments: from 9:00am to 2:45pm local time (13:00-18:45 GMT) and from 3:00pm to 9:00pm (19:00-01:00 GMT next day).

Statements are expected to adhere to a voluntary 15-minute limit; however, they often run longer, and sessions continue until all scheduled speakers have spoken.