UN General Assembly 2026: Who is speaking and when
What's the story
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York will see the high-level general debate begin on Tuesday. The event will see nearly 130 heads of state and government address the assembly. The debate is a key part of the UNGA's annual session, which started on September 8 with Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh taking office as president.
Schedule details
Sessions held in 2 daily segments
The high-level general debate will run through Saturday, September 26, and resume on Monday, September 28.
The sessions are held in two daily segments: from 9:00am to 2:45pm local time (13:00-18:45 GMT) and from 3:00pm to 9:00pm (19:00-01:00 GMT next day).
Statements are expected to adhere to a voluntary 15-minute limit; however, they often run longer, and sessions continue until all scheduled speakers have spoken.
Speaker lineup
Who speaks when
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will kick off the session with his annual report. He will be followed by UNGA President Khalilur Rahman to formally open the debate.
Brazil traditionally speaks first, a practice dating back to 1955, when it volunteered to start the debate as no other country would.
The United States usually follows as the host country, with President Donald Trump expected to speak second on Tuesday morning around 9:45am local time (13:45 GMT).
Debate
Speaking order determined by the level of representation
For other member countries, the speaking order is determined by the level of representation (head of state, head of government, or minister), expressed preferences, and geographic balance.
The Holy See (Vatican City), the State of Palestine, and the European Union are also invited to attend, with speaking times allocated based on their representation.
Venue details
Palestinian officials barred from attending in person
The UNGA is held at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York. The complex, built between 1949 and 1952, is considered international territory and serves as a hub for diplomacy.
For the second time, Palestinian officials will not be able to attend in person due to visa denials by the US government.
Instead, President Mahmoud Abbas will address via video like last year after member states voted to allow it.
Agenda overview
Other key issues on agenda
The theme for this year's UNGA is "Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all."
High-level meetings on climate action, sea level rise, pandemic preparedness, racism, and nuclear disarmament are scheduled during the session.
The next UN chief will be appointed by the UNGA but not this week, as the UNSC is still holding straw polls and must recommend a candidate first.
Seven candidates remain in contention to succeed Guterres, whose term ends December 31.