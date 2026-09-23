UN General Assembly opens in New York for 6 days

The 81st United Nations General Assembly just kicked off in New York, bringing together leaders from around the world, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, for six days of big-picture talks.

This annual event begins six days of high-level speeches and follows a long-standing speaking-order tradition.

Fun fact: Brazil traditionally delivers the first address, a tradition that started when everyone else was a bit shy to open.