UN General Assembly opens in New York for 6 days
The 81st United Nations General Assembly just kicked off in New York, bringing together leaders from around the world, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, for six days of big-picture talks.
This annual event begins six days of high-level speeches and follows a long-standing speaking-order tradition.
Fun fact: Brazil traditionally delivers the first address, a tradition that started when everyone else was a bit shy to open.
Speaking order: Brazil then US.
There's a long-standing speaking-order tradition: Brazil opens, then the US as host, followed by other countries based on diplomatic rank, so presidents go first, then deputies and other officials.
This keeps things organized and makes sure everyone gets their moment on the world stage.