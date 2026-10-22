U.N. report finds US greenhouse gas rise highest in G-20
A new U.N. report says the US had the largest increase in greenhouse gas emissions among G-20 countries last year.
US emissions grew because of increased electricity demand, as well as Trump-era policies that kept coal power plants running longer, rolled back fuel-efficiency rules for cars, and cut support for renewables.
Meanwhile, places like the E.U. actually lowered their emissions by investing more in clean energy.
US ties Russia per capita emissions
The US was tied with Russia for highest emissions per person last year, a stat drawing plenty of criticism as global levels hold steady.
The Trump administration's exit from the Paris Agreement has made hitting climate goals tougher.
With big international climate talks coming up in Turkey, all eyes are on whether major polluters like the US will finally step up their game.