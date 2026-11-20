UN rights chief urges Pakistan to free Imran Khan
The U.N.'s top human rights official has asked Pakistan to release former prime minister Imran Khan right away, pointing to growing concerns about his health and the conditions at Adiala Jail.
Volker Turk told CNN that letting Khan go could help calm political tensions in the country and called it a possible "confidence-building measure."
Amnesty says Imran Khan mistreated
Amnesty International says Khan has not had proper access to family since December 2025, with reports of solitary confinement and denied medical care, even after a Supreme Court order.
They are also worried about his wife, Bushra Bibi, who reportedly is not getting needed treatment for her eye condition.
Both situations may break international rules on how prisoners should be treated.
Imran Khan remains in Adiala Jail
Khan remains in detention at Adiala Jail.