U.N. says 2026 likely among 4 hottest years on record
World
The U.N. just said 2026 is on track to be one of the four hottest years on record, thanks to a strong El Nino and ongoing global warming.
This news drops right as countries are preparing to meet in Turkey (November 9-20) to talk climate action, and it's a big reminder that things are heating up fast.
WMO reports 1.47°C above preindustrial
According to the World Meteorological Organization, global temperatures from January to September were already 1.47 degrees Celsius higher than preindustrial times, a number that could keep climbing.
Experts warn we might even cross the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius limit soon if nothing changes.