U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz in Islamabad
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres just received one of Pakistan's highest civil awards, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, during his visit to Islamabad.
It's the first time a U.N. chief has been given this honor.
The ceremony was pretty major, with President Asif Ali Zardari handing over the award and leaders like Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in attendance.
Guterres, President Zardari discuss regional stability
Guterres's visit wasn't just about awards: he and President Zardari talked about boosting regional stability and the need for open dialogue to solve disputes.
Zardari also highlighted Pakistan's huge role in U.N. peacekeeping (more than 270,000 Pakistani peacekeepers have served in 48 UN missions around the world) and pushed for stronger climate action and reforms at the U.N. Security Council.
Guterres acknowledged Pakistan's hospitality in providing refuge to millions and said he had witnessed the country's solidarity and resilience in confronting terrorism.