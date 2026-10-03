UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Gandhi's nonviolence amid global inequality
On International Day of Nonviolence, U.N. secretary-general Antonio Guterres reminded everyone why Gandhi's ideas still matter.
With the world facing more conflict and inequality, he pointed to Gandhi's belief in nonviolence and dialogue as a way forward.
Harish Parvathaneni cites Gandhi on environment
Speaking at an event hosted by India at the U.N. Guterres called for global action rooted in courage, compassion, and shared humanity, core to Gandhi's philosophy.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, added that Gandhi's push for self-reliance and caring for the environment are especially relevant now.
Quoting Gandhi, "the Earth provides enough to meet everyone's needs, but not everyone's greed," he emphasized how sustainable living and respect for different cultures are key to tackling today's challenges.