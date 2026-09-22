UN Secretary-General Guterres urges Security Council reform, permanent African representation
World
Wrapping up his time as U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres told world leaders it's time to update the Security Council, calling its post-World War II setup outdated.
He especially pushed for permanent African representation, saying the Council should actually reflect today's world.
Guterres calls for networked multipolarity
Guterres also introduced the idea of networked multipolarity, basically, countries working together through connected systems instead of going it alone.
He warned that no single nation can handle global problems by itself and urged powerful countries to recognize their limits.
His message: international institutions need to keep up with changing times if we want real solutions.