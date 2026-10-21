U.N. warns AI could push people from nuclear weapons decisions
World
AI is quickly moving into roles once handled by humans on the battlefield, and the U.N. is sounding the alarm.
Robin Geiss from the U.N. Institute for Disarmament Research says this shift could push people out of crucial decisions, especially when it comes to things like nuclear weapons.
The big worry? Machines making choices that used to need a human touch.
Robin Geiss questions machines killing humans
Geiss put it simply: Are we going to let machines target and kill human beings?
He pointed out how relying more on AI, like autonomous weapons and other AI-powered military systems, means risking loss of control if things go wrong.