UN warns El Nino may lift Pacific temperatures 3.8°C November-January
The U.N. says the current El Nino could cause a record rise in ocean temperatures in the Pacific, up to 3.8 degrees Celsius above normal between November and January, with December expected to be the hottest.
This spike isn't just a number; it could trigger severe floods, droughts, and major disruptions worldwide.
Tom Fletcher warns 50 million hunger risk
El Nino messes with weather everywhere: think more floods in Southern Africa, hotter and drier spells in Southeast Asia (bad news for crops), and heavier rain in Latin America.
The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, urges urgent action, warning that about 50 million people are at greater risk of hunger unless countries prepare now to protect essentials like housing, water, and health services.