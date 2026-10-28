Israel elections: Exit polls suggest tie between Netanyahu, Eisenkot blocs
What's the story
Israel's parliamentary election appeared to have delivered no clear winner. Exit polls published on Tuesday evening projected the Yashar party bloc, headed by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc to both win 51 seats each in the 120-seat Knesset. Neither side has reached the 61-seat threshold needed for a majority government. Arab parties are expected to win 18 seats, potentially giving them leverage in coalition talks.
Political significance
Election seen as test of Netanyahu's leadership
The election is widely viewed as a referendum on Netanyahu's leadership, especially after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and subsequent military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.
An inconclusive result would put Israel in political limbo, allowing Netanyahu to continue in power in a caretaker position while parties try to form a governing coalition.
Divergent reactions
Opposition leaders declare victory
Opposition leaders have declared victory based on the exit polls.
Yair Lapid, the current opposition leader, called it a "total collapse" for the Netanyahu bloc.
"The Netanyahu bloc has suffered a crushing defeat. This is a total collapse, and the public has told them to go home," he said.
Yair Golan, the leader of the opposition Democrats, also said Israeli voters have "fired the Netanyahu government" and pledged to work with political partners to form a new administration.
Potential coalition
Jewish and Zionist majority must unite: PM
Netanyahu has called for right-wing parties to unite in forming a government and rejected support from Arab parties, which are projected to win 18 to 19 seats.
"The Jewish and Zionist majority must unite," he said, adding that a government backed by Arab parties was "out of the question."
He called the prospect of working with Arab parties to form a government "a disgrace and a shame."
Election turnout
Voter turnout at record high
The Central Elections Committee reported a voter turnout of 77.7%, the highest since 1999.
More than 5.69 million out of about 7.33 million eligible voters participated in this election, surpassing the previous record in the 2022 election by about 7.1% points.
Netanyahu's Likud party had earlier requested an extension of voting hours, which was rejected by the committee.