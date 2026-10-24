Under-construction Eastleigh Nairobi building collapses, 7 unaccounted, 1 injured
World
A building under construction in Eastleigh, Nairobi, suddenly collapsed on Friday when its ground floor gave way, leaving seven people unaccounted for.
Most workers managed to escape safely, but one person was injured in the chaos.
Rescue teams search, no proper permits
Rescue teams are working to find those still trapped, believed to have been in ground-floor shops at the time.
Officials revealed the building did not have proper permits, sparking fresh worries about construction safety in Kenya.
The governor is now pushing for tougher action against developers who cut corners on safety.