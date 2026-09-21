Explainer: How the White House press pool impacts media coverage
What's the story
The White House press pool, a system that has been in place since Franklin D Roosevelt's presidency, is now facing challenges. The press pool was designed to provide coverage of the American president by a small group of reporters who represent larger media organizations. This arrangement solves space and financial issues for smaller outlets that cannot afford to send teams daily to cover the White House or accompany the president on trips.
Coverage disruption
Trump's ban on certain networks
However, President Donald Trump has recently banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House. This decision has raised concerns about its impact on pooling responsibilities.
The television pool system usually rotates coverage among major networks like ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, and NBC with a three-person crew comprising a camera operator, audio tech, and producer/reporter.
Legal battle
Changes to the press pool system
Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has made changes to the press pool system. Wire services like Reuters and the Associated Press were removed from daily access but allowed to continue in rotation.
The AP has sued over restricted access to Air Force One and the Oval Office; a lower court found Trump retaliated against them, but the case is still ongoing.
System overhaul
Inviting right-leaning outlets
The Trump administration also invited right-leaning outlets that weren't previously part of the pool.
Despite these changes, major TV networks continue to rotate coverage responsibilities with their three-person crews.
Major news outlets pay their own way when flying aboard Air Force One, and other travel expenses incurred by news organizations participating in pooled events are billed back to them by the White House.
Coverage cost
Press pool's role and logistics
Removing a network from the rotation could increase coverage costs for remaining outlets.
Each network is responsible for pooling every five days, so removing one network would theoretically create more days for others, increasing coverage costs and staffing burdens.
The press pool's role is to act as eyes and ears for larger groups covering the White House, conveying information to readers, viewers, and listeners through detailed notes and live broadcasts.