UNEP calls 45% GHG cuts by 2035 as 1.5°C slips
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) just called for a fast 45% cut in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, warning that we're slipping further from the safer 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit.
Their latest report says if we don't act soon, keeping global temperatures around 1.7 degrees Celsius will be tough, and that's already pushing it.
UNEP warns 2.6°C possible with pledges
UNEP warns that even if countries stick to their current climate pledges, we could still see temperatures rise by up to 2.6 degrees Celsius, or even higher if policies don't improve, making extreme climate disasters much more likely.
Despite more renewables popping up, fossil fuels and world tensions are holding us back.
As UNEP's Inger Andersen puts it, staying focused on the 1.5 degrees Celsius target is key, urging countries not to abandon the target, arguing that efforts must now focus on keeping any overshoot as short and limited as possible.