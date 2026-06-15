The peace deal will reportedly unfreeze $24 billion of Iranian assets

What are Iran's frozen assets at heart of US-Iran deal?

By Snehil Singh 03:32 pm Jun 15, 202603:32 pm

What's the story

The Iran-US peace deal reportedly includes unfreezing around $12 billion in Iranian assets initially, and the same amount later. The peace accord, which was announced on Sunday, is scheduled to be signed on Friday in Switzerland. However, although there are conflicting reports about the timing and amount of the release, it is believed that the total value of these assets could exceed $100 billion accrued over the years.