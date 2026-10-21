UNIDIR to launch 1st international forum on AI in warfare
The United Nations is stepping up to tackle how artificial intelligence gets used in warfare.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, the U.N.'s disarmament research group (UNIDIR) will launch its first-ever international forum to bring together experts, tech companies, and key players.
Robin Geiss, head of the Geneva-based institute known as UNIDIR, highlighted that as AI advances fast, especially in nuclear and critical areas, it's crucial to make sure humans stay in control.
UN forum seeks voluntary industry guidelines
"This new forum will bring together actors from every relevant sector and all over the world."
The event will include defense tech companies and software developers in consultations on "a framework for responsible industry behavior" and practical, voluntary guidelines.
Supported by major nuclear powers, the initiative is part of a bigger push by the U.N. to keep peace and security front and center as AI becomes more common in global defense.