UNIDIR to launch 1st international forum on AI in warfare

The United Nations is stepping up to tackle how artificial intelligence gets used in warfare.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, the U.N.'s disarmament research group (UNIDIR) will launch its first-ever international forum to bring together experts, tech companies, and key players.

Robin Geiss, head of the Geneva-based institute known as UNIDIR, highlighted that as AI advances fast, especially in nuclear and critical areas, it's crucial to make sure humans stay in control.