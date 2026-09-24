United Arab Emirates suspends Iranian flights after US aviation sanctions
World
The United Arab Emirates has just suspended flights by Iranian airlines to the UAE, following fresh US sanctions targeting Iran's aviation industry.
The ban kicked in at 12am leading to sudden flight cancelations like the Tehran-Dubai route.
It's all part of a bigger US push to pressure Iran by cutting off its international air links.
Iran warnings and regional flight disruptions
This move adds more trouble for Iranian airlines, which had already stopped flying to places like Baghdad and Muscat.
Some routes, such as those to China, are still running for now.
Meanwhile, Iran is warning nearby countries not to help enforce these US sanctions, hinting there could be consequences if they do.
All in all, travel plans just got a lot messier for anyone flying between Iran and its neighbors.