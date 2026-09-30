United States and India sign 10-year defense framework for Indo-Pacific
The US and India signed a 10-year defense framework, aiming to ramp up military teamwork in the Indo-Pacific.
This move highlights how important India has become for regional security, and follows a big defense deal agreed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in February last year.
It's all part of the U.S.'s latest strategy to share more responsibilities with key partners.
US and India prioritize deterring China
The new plan puts extra focus on working together underwater (think submarines) and making sure both countries are ready for shared threats, especially from China.
As US Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby put it, the idea is "deterring China in the Indo-Pacific through strength, not confrontation" while also boosting America's own defense industry.
Lawmakers' support will be key to keeping this partnership strong and making sure both sides benefit long-term.