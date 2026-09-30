United States removes Syria from automatic arms export denial list
World
Big news: The US just took Syria off its automatic arms export denial list, opening the door for possible weapons sales after years of strict bans.
This change, effective Thursday, is part of a broader push to reconnect with Syria following a diplomatic thaw with the new government in Damascus.
US eased sanctions, embassy reopening planned
This move fits into a bigger US strategy: recently, economic sanctions were eased and Syria was dropped from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in August.
There are also plans to reopen the US Embassy in Damascus, which has been closed for 14 years.
With Ahmad al-Sharaa's moves impressing the Trump administration, both countries seem ready for a fresh start.