United States reshapes Middle East military posture after Iran-linked attacks
World
The US is shaking up its military approach in the Middle East after recent attacks linked to Iran.
President Trump's earlier strike that targeted Iranian interests exposed some weak spots, and now, with fresh drone threats from Iran-backed groups, the US has had to move 12 B-1 bombers from Britain as a precaution.
Pentagon eyes bases in Israel, Jordan
US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have taken serious hits from retaliatory strikes, forcing evacuations and making everyday operations much more complicated.
With missions getting longer and supply routes stretched thin, the Pentagon is now eyeing new base options in Israel and Jordan to keep things running smoothly.
The big goal: stay ready and adapt as threats keep changing.