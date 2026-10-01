United States resumes missile warning intelligence sharing with Ukraine
World
The US is back to sharing intelligence with Ukraine, giving early warnings about Russian missile attacks after a pause last week.
President Zelenskyy called this support "very important for our people, for children, adults, civilians, because we can hear when ballistic [missiles] are coming. So we are thankful to the American side." for protecting civilians and made sure to thank the US for stepping up.
Zelenskyy: US aid slowed, defenses unmet
Even with intel flowing again, things are tense between the two countries. Military aid has slowed down, and Zelenskyy's request for more missile defense hasn't been met yet.
Plus, he's not on board with talks that leave Ukraine out: he insists any big negotiations about Ukraine's future need to include Ukraine at the table.