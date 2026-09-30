United States to end 2-decade military presence in Iraq Wednesday
World
The US is pulling its last soldiers out of Iraq by Wednesday, officially ending a military presence that started over two decades ago and cost 4,500 American lives.
This exit, agreed in 2024 under President Biden, could shift the balance of power in the region, especially since Iran and its allies are expected to welcome the move.
Iraqi analysts warn Iran, ISIS risks
With US troops set to leave by Wednesday, Iraqi security experts worry Iran and its allied groups might gain more influence.
Jasim al-Bahadli, an Iraqi security analyst specializing in Iran-aligned armed Shiite groups, noted that losing the US as a counterweight could change things.
There's also concern about extremist groups like ISIS trying to make a comeback.