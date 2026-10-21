University of Arizona student alleges rape at Sigma Phi Epsilon
World
A University of Arizona student says she was raped by two men at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house after a night of drinking on August 26.
She told police she remembers kissing one man but didn't consent to anything more.
The incident was reported later that day, and she underwent a forensic exam.
Accused admits consensual sex in call
No arrests have been made yet, but university police are investigating.
One of the accused admitted to having sex with the student in a recorded call, insisting it was consensual and that no one else was involved.
The fraternity has suspended those linked to the case and is cooperating with authorities.
This comes while Sigma Phi Epsilon was already on probation for hazing, adding to ongoing concerns about misconduct in campus Greek life.