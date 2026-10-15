University of Arizona's Rachna Shroff dies at 47 from adenocarcinoma
Rachna Shroff, a leading Indian American cancer expert, died at 47 from the same disease she was seeking a cure for.
While working as associate director at the University of Arizona Cancer Center, she was diagnosed with terminal adenocarcinoma earlier this year, a tough blow for someone so dedicated to finding a cure.
Rachna Shroff raised more than $1.35 million
Shroff was known for pushing boundaries in pancreatic and biliary tract cancer research and championed clinical trials to give patients more hope.
The initiative she established raised more than $1.35 million for future research, and Shroff mentored young scientists, and even created an award to support rising researchers.
Her motto ("If you can't find the sunshine, be the sunshine") really summed up how she inspired everyone around her, right up until the end.