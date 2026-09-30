Unknown projectile strikes ship in Strait of Hormuz, fire extinguished
World
A ship passing through the busy Strait of Hormuz was struck by an "unknown projectile" on Monday, sparking a fire on board.
Thankfully, the fire was extinguished, no one was hurt, and there was no reported environmental impact. The ship is already back on its route.
Iran blocks ships, US counterblockades ports
This incident is another reminder of how tense things are getting in the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil and gas.
Iran and the US have been clashing here: Iran has blocked ships it claims lack permission, while Washington has responded with a counterblockade of Iranian ports in an effort to prevent Tehran from exporting its oil.
The situation keeps this region on edge for everyone watching world events.