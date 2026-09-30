Unnamed adviser to President Donald Trump predicts rough 2026 midterms
An unnamed senior adviser to US President Donald Trump says the November 2026 midterms are shaping up to be "It's obviously going to be f***ing rough," the unnamed adviser told CNN, pushing back on the White House's more upbeat outlook.
The adviser predicts results could echo 2022, when Republicans won the House and Democrats held onto the Senate.
President Trump treats midterms as verdict
Trump is treating these elections as a major verdict on his presidency, even with voters frustrated by rising prices and global tensions affecting oil.
With Trump's approval ratings mixed, some Republican candidates are tweaking their ads to distance themselves from him and better connect with local voters.
Meanwhile, Trump's team is planning a packed October of campaigning in key states, aiming to rally support for GOP majorities in Congress.