Protests grip Europe over cost of living, political accountability
What's the story
Europe witnessed a weekend of protests over the cost of living, housing, education, pensions, corruption, and political accountability. The demonstrations were reported in France, Italy, Albania, Spain, and Portugal. While some protests remained peaceful, others turned violent with clashes between demonstrators and police. Security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds in several cities across these countries.
France unrest
France
In France, protests were held in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, and Nantes. The demonstrations were sparked by rising living costs and other grievances.
Nearly 1,000 people were arrested as authorities deployed 70,000 security personnel across the country.
While the main march in Paris was mostly peaceful, clashes broke out as demonstrators dispersed.
Italy unrest
Italy
In Italy, thousands of young people protested in Milan, Rome, and Turin. The government deployed additional security forces to prevent violence similar to the previous weekend's protests.
Milan's demonstration was largely peaceful, while there were brief clashes in Rome and Turin.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced tougher penalties for minors involved in violence and deployed more soldiers to Milan.
Albania unrest
Albania
In Tirana, Albania's capital, violent clashes broke out as protesters demanded Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation.
The protests were sparked by student-led demonstrations demanding lower tuition fees and greater state investment in education.
Officers used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds while protesters threw projectiles at security personnel.
Serbia election
Serbia holds snap parliamentary election amid student-led protest movement
Serbia held a snap parliamentary election on Sunday as a student-led protest movement sought to challenge long-time political leader Aleksandar Vucic.
The movement emerged after 16 people died when a railway station canopy collapsed in Novi Sad in 2024, triggering demonstrations over perceived corruption and demands for greater political accountability.
Opinion polls indicated a closely contested election with Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party at 47% against the students' list at 40%.
Portugal unrest
Portugal clears housing protest camp in Lisbon
In Portugal, police cleared a housing protest camp in Lisbon's Rossio Square after thousands marched demanding affordable housing.
The country is facing a severe housing affordability crisis, with property prices more than doubled since 2017.
Demonstrators opposed government measures that would make evictions easier and remove rent caps on new leases.