Bangladesh: Political unrest heightens ahead of Hasina's return
What's the story
Bangladesh is witnessing heightened political unrest ahead of the planned return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 16. The unrest has led to arson attacks, crude bomb blasts, and clashes across the country. In her hometown Gopalganj, markets have been closed and bus services suspended due to fears of further violence.
Unrest escalation
BGB personnel deployed across 7 districts
Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for a 2024 crackdown on student protesters, plans her return on Bangladesh's 1971 victory anniversary.
In response to the unrest, authorities have deployed 120 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh personnel across seven districts. Gopalganj alone has 56 platoons deployed.
The deployment covers major areas including Dhaka and Chattogram, with BGB headquarters monitoring operations through drones and surveillance equipment.
Local unrest
Mobile banking services suspended in Gopalganj
Gopalganj has seen increased tensions since Hasina's return announcement. Residents are facing security restrictions and political violence due to their association with Hasina, according to AFP.
Mobile banking services have been suspended, direct train services to Dhaka halted, and some police stations rendered non-functional.
Grameen Bank branches have also been targeted in arson attacks this month, with attackers seeking revenge over Yunus's order to demolish Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house.
Lockdown measures
Banned Awami League announces 2-day lockdown
The banned Awami League has announced a lockdown for November 29 and 30. Torch processions were held across Gopalganj in support of the program.
The Gopalganj Market Committee has closed shops for two days over fears of violence and looting.
Bus services between Dhaka and Gopalganj have also been suspended since Saturday afternoon due to security concerns.
Rally preparations
Rallies, meetings planned by political parties
Political parties in Bangladesh are preparing rallies and meetings in December amid tensions over Hasina's proposed return.
The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have said they will oppose any revival of Awami League activities.
Prime Minister and BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to announce a month-long program at a major rally on December 1 in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan.