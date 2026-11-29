Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for a 2024 crackdown on student protesters, plans her return on Bangladesh's 1971 victory anniversary.

In response to the unrest, authorities have deployed 120 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh personnel across seven districts. Gopalganj alone has 56 platoons deployed.

The deployment covers major areas including Dhaka and Chattogram, with BGB headquarters monitoring operations through drones and surveillance equipment.