Unrest in France over fuel prices and services damages landmarks
World
Protests over rising fuel prices and deteriorating public services turned violent across France over a weekend, leaving several famous landmarks damaged.
What started as peaceful marches quickly escalated, with Place de la Republique vandalized and protest symbols draped over the Republic's statue.
PM grants mayors partial curfew powers
The chaos didn't stop in Paris: Marseille's city hall was attacked, Lyon's historic tourist office went up in flames (which the mayor called "a tragedy"), and Limoges saw its town hall partially collapse after a fire.
In response, the prime minister gave local mayors power to introduce partial curfews in some parts of the country as leaders brace for more unrest.