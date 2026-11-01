Unsealed records show Trump administration negotiated returning Iranians to Iran
Newly unsealed documents show the Trump administration quietly negotiated with Iran to deport Iranians from the US during a tense conflict.
These talks came to light through a lawsuit claiming US agencies may have shared information about Iranian asylum seekers with Tehran, putting some at risk just as the government considered sending them through an unnamed third country.
Judge Ana Reyes requires deportation notice
The proposed deportations sparked big concerns, especially since Judge Ana Reyes warned that sending people back to Iran, a country labeled hostile by the US could be extremely dangerous for them.
The court now requires advance notice before any deportations, and the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund says some Iranians even received flight notices.
This marks a major shift in US policy, as such deportations were rare before and now raise serious questions about safety and rights.