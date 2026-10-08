UPS employee accidentally routed F-35 parts through Hong Kong
World
A UPS employee accidentally sent F-35 fighter jet parts, coated with special stealth material, through Hong Kong instead of via South Korea and Taiwan en route to San Francisco.
There was a delay in the shipment leaving Australia, and it was mistakenly routed via Hong Kong in an effort to speed up delivery.
Pentagon, State Department investigate F-35 shipment
Since these parts are vital to US defense and could be exposed to China, both the Pentagon and the State Department are investigating.
Lockheed Martin says it is tightening up oversight with its shipping partners.
Lawmakers now want a review of the global supply chain for US armaments to avoid future slip-ups, especially since the F-35 program is such a major investment for the US.