Urda train crash kills at least 68, Indian embassy responds
World
A tragic train crash near Urda, Toledo, on October 28 has left at least 68 people dead and many more injured.
The Indian Embassy in Madrid is reaching out to support any Indian nationals affected, encouraging them to get in touch if they need help.
Embassy helpline, Renfe and Iryo contacts
The embassy has set up a helpline (+34 650 339 008) and email (cons.madrid@mea.gov.in) for urgent support.
They have also shared contact numbers for the railway companies involved: Renfe (900 10 10 20) and Iryo (900 001 403), to make it easier for families to get updates or assistance.