Ursula von der Leyen unveils €45 billion loan for Ukraine
The European Union just proposed a €45 billion loan to support Ukraine as it faces both a cash crunch and ongoing attacks from Russia.
Announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the idea is to give Ukraine more leverage in talks with Russia and help keep essential services running.
Interestingly, Ukraine wouldn't have to start paying back the loan until Russia pays for war damages.
EU seeks €70B aid by 2027
Out of the total, €25 billion is set aside for military needs and €20 billion for things like education and health care.
The EU also wants nonmember allies such as the United Kingdom, Norway, and Canada to chip in, aiming for a massive €70 billion aid goal by 2027, with repayment guarantees tied to profits from Russian assets.
Most EU countries are backing this plan, but Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary, and Bulgaria have opted out, a move that's already drawn some criticism from Germany.