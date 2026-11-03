US 2026 midterms: Results schedule for India viewers this evening
World
Big day in US politics! The 2026 midterm elections are happening on Tuesday, November 3, deciding who controls Congress and several governorships.
Results start to trickle in at 6pm ET and wrap up with Alaska at 1am ET, so if you're in India, you can start tuning in from Tuesday evening to catch the action as it unfolds.
Midterms could shape Trump's final years
The first major wave of poll closures takes place at 7pm ET (that's 5:30am IST on Wednesday), and counting begins right away.
You'll likely see early results by Wednesday morning IST, but some states might take longer because of mail-in and early votes.
These elections are especially important since they'll shape the final years of President Trump's term and could shift control between Republicans and Democrats.