US accuses Canada of using tariffs to influence American elections
World
Things are getting tense between the US and Canada after US officials accused Canada of trying to influence American elections.
The claims came after a US embassy fact sheet suggested Canadian tariffs were aimed at key political states, echoing comments from Canada's industry minister about "strategic" trade moves.
Mark Carney rebuts claims, Trump comments
Canadian public figure Mark Carney called the accusations baseless, saying Canada is just looking out for its own economy.
"Reduced dependence on the US should not be seen as interference," he explained, stressing that its focus is economic stability, not politics.
Meanwhile, Trump has made waves himself by weighing in on foreign politics, adding more fuel to an already complicated relationship.