US adds LOCUST X3 laser system to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago
World
The US just added some serious tech to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate: think laser beams, not just security guards.
The new LOCUST X3 system, spotted on October 31, uses high-energy lasers and AI to spot and take down unwanted drones.
It joins existing defenses like Avenger missile systems, all aimed at keeping the skies clear over Mar-a-Lago.
Security tightened after threats against Trump
This isn't just about cool gadgets: security is being tightened after threats against Trump, including an assassination attempt in July 2024.
With radar, electronic warfare tools, and now lasers in place, it's clear that protecting high-profile spots like Mar-a-Lago is getting a major tech boost.