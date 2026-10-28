US Ambassador Mike Waltz displays Rolex photos, U.N. meeting suspended

This all happened just before a big U.N. vote on the US embargo against Cuba.

Waltz pointed to the $40,000 watches as proof of elite privilege compared to average Cuban salaries.

Parrilla pushed back, saying the US was pressuring other countries about the vote.

The scene got even more heated when someone from Cuba's team reportedly tried grabbing a recording device from Waltz's spokesperson, just another moment in their long history of tension.