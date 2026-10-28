US Ambassador Mike Waltz displays Rolex photos, U.N. meeting suspended
Things got tense at the U.N. when US Ambassador Mike Waltz called out Cuban leaders over alleged corruption, showing photos of Fidel Castro and President Miguel Daz-Canel wearing pricey Rolex watches.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrguez Parrilla fired back, accusing Waltz of lying and tried to halt the meeting, which led to a suspension.
Clash before U.N. embargo vote
This all happened just before a big U.N. vote on the US embargo against Cuba.
Waltz pointed to the $40,000 watches as proof of elite privilege compared to average Cuban salaries.
Parrilla pushed back, saying the US was pressuring other countries about the vote.
The scene got even more heated when someone from Cuba's team reportedly tried grabbing a recording device from Waltz's spokesperson, just another moment in their long history of tension.