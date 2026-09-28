US and China clash over A.I. safety governance and messaging
The US and China are butting heads over how to keep artificial intelligence (AI) safe.
China just updated its "A.I. Safety Governance Framework," echoing Silicon Valley's worries about AI that can improve itself.
Meanwhile, Chinese media say US companies are hyping up fears to stay on top.
Even with strict rules in place, China believes it can keep AI under control for its own advantage.
China lacks mandatory AI safety checks
China is rolling out new guidelines on rogue AI and working on laws to prevent cyberattacks using AI, but there is still no rule requiring companies to check if their tech could be weaponized or cause harm.
Efforts for the US and China to work together on AI safety face little incentive to cooperate on the matter because China is reluctant to trust warnings from American companies.