US and China race in AI, Kazakhstan joins both groups
World
The US and China are racing ahead in artificial intelligence, and now a lot of countries are stuck figuring out how to deal with both.
Instead of picking just one side, some, like Kazakhstan, are teaming up with both the U.S.'s AI supply chain group and China's World AI Cooperation Organization.
Other nations balance US and China
Kazakhstan is making the most of its resources by working with both tech giants, drawing in billions in Chinese investment while tapping into American know-how.
Other nations like Indonesia and Singapore are also balancing between the two, hoping to get the best of both worlds.
Meanwhile, places like Nigeria and Kenya are carefully weighing their options as this global tech rivalry heats up.