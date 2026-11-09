US and Iran intensify Qatar-mediated talks on nuclear, Hormuz control
The US and Iran have ramped up secret talks, with Qatar helping out as a go-between.
The main goal? To cool off tensions over Iran's nuclear program and who controls the Strait of Hormuz.
This push for diplomacy picked up right after the US midterm elections this November, which saw the conflict impact Republican results.
President Trump is leaning toward negotiation to avoid military action, but military options aren't totally off the table.
US and Iran dispute uranium, Hormuz
Talks center on two big things: Iran's nuclear plans and access to that crucial shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.
The US wants Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium to be diluted or transferred to another country for safekeeping, and might ease some tough sanctions if things go well.
But Iran has its own conditions: they want wars ended and blockades lifted before making any nuclear promises.
There are still big disagreements on regional security, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitting progress is slow and calling Iran's demands "Right now, it hasn't been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic."