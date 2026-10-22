US and Israel reportedly preparing strikes on Iran after midterms
The US and Israel are reportedly getting ready for potential military strikes on Iran, but only after the upcoming US midterm elections.
Plans focus on a short, intense campaign targeting Iran's nuclear sites, missiles, and energy facilities.
Both countries have even run practice drills over Iraq to prepare for what could come next.
Pete Hegseth meets Benjamin Netanyahu
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth just met Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to talk strategy as tensions keep rising.
Since February, there have been Iranian missile attacks and the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed.
Diplomacy is still in play (military threats are being used to push nuclear negotiations forward), but Iran warns that any new attacks could spark an even bigger conflict.
Plus, with Israel's election around the corner, decisions could shift quickly.