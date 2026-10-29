US and Japan to establish Japanese F-35 air-to-air missile facility
World
The US and Japan just agreed to establish a Japanese facility for the joint production of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles for F-35 fighter jets.
Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced the move after meeting with Pete Hegseth in Cebu, with both countries looking to strengthen their defenses as tensions rise in Asia.
Operation Supercharge aims to boost alliance
This project is part of "Operation Supercharge," which aims to boost the U.S.-Japan military alliance and help both countries respond faster to regional threats.
Koizumi said it's all about stepping up together as things get more serious in the region.
The talks also highlighted their shared commitment to keeping international rules and stability intact.