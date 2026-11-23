Almost 1,390 unaccompanied Indian children in US custody since FY23
What's the story
Since the beginning of the fiscal year 2023 (FY23), a total of 1,389 unaccompanied Indian minors have been taken into custody by US authorities. The data has been released by the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP). However, none of these children facing an immigration crackdown have been repatriated yet.
Decrease
A drastic decline in cases
The number of unaccompanied Indian children coming to the US has dropped drastically.
From 730 cases in FY23, it fell to 517 in FY24, 91 in FY25, and 51 in FY26.
In October 2026 alone, just two such cases were reported.
The decrease is part of a larger trend seen with unaccompanied minors from all nationalities entering the US.
Reasons
Why the sudden drop?
People familiar with immigration networks in the US say stricter enforcement and faster deportations could be behind the drop.
Previously, minors were allegedly sent as 'green card bringers' to help parents or relatives improve their chances of obtaining legal status.
This practice is reportedly becoming less common as authorities quickly deport those caught.
The crackdown has also instilled fear among some Indian minors already living in America.
Anxiety
Case of an Indian minor
A businessman from Kadi, who was deported from the US in 2012, said his 17-year-old son is scared to attend his asylum hearings.
The boy has been living in Texas since he was 12 and working secretly at a gas station while living with members of a religious sect.
He fears being caught and sent back to India.
Illegal immigration
Other key statistics
Despite the decline in unaccompanied children, Indians are still among the top nationalities trying to enter the US illegally. In FY26, American authorities reported 30,528 encounters with Indian nationals. This made India the third-highest nationality after Mexico and Canada.