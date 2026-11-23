The number of unaccompanied Indian children coming to the US has dropped drastically.

From 730 cases in FY23, it fell to 517 in FY24, 91 in FY25, and 51 in FY26.

In October 2026 alone, just two such cases were reported.

The decrease is part of a larger trend seen with unaccompanied minors from all nationalities entering the US.