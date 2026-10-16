US Army shifts to defending homeland from drones and hacks
The US Army is now gearing up to protect the US itself, not just overseas bases, against things like drone attacks and cyber hacks.
Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Army's acting chief of staff, says it's getting harder to move troops if US infrastructure gets hit, especially in a conflict with countries like China.
Old strategies that assumed the US could largely rely on secure bases and supply lines at home are being re-examined.
Army unveils 'How the Army fights'
To keep up, the Army has rolled out its "How the Army Fights" plan, which brings in advanced tech and prepares soldiers for everything from cyber strikes to biological threats.
Training now covers scenarios that feel straight out of a sci-fi movie.
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink notes it's also tougher than ever to hide troop movements with modern surveillance everywhere.
War Secretary Pete Hegseth isn't shy about calling out past delays in adapting: he says moving faster is key if the military wants to stay effective.