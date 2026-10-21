US asks India to refine Venezuelan crude at Reliances Jamnagar
World
The US is asking India to ramp up its refining of Venezuelan crude, hoping Reliance's Jamnagar refining complex can handle more of this heavy, tough-to-process oil.
With global conflicts making oil prices unpredictable and supply chains messy, the US sees Indian refineries as a smart way to keep fuel flowing and markets stable.
Refineries process Venezuelan crude into diesel
Some Indian refineries are built for tricky jobs like processing Venezuela's high-sulfur crude into valuable products like diesel.
By teaming up, India gets new business and the US can diversify where Venezuelan oil goes, helping both countries adapt as the global energy market keeps shifting.