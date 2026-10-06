US asks Russia for details on Darya Shipilova's death
World
A 28-year-old lab worker, Darya Shipilova, died after reportedly falling ill a couple of days earlier at a Siberian plague research facility, and now the US is asking Russia for more details.
Russian officials are investigating but say everyone who had contact with her has tested negative for pneumonic plague, so there's no outbreak right now.
WHO: Russia reports no plague cases
The World Health Organization says Russia reported there are no reported plague cases in the area and all contacts have stayed healthy.
The US has offered to help if things change, and both countries are talking about working together on disease control.
This incident has sparked fresh questions about safety at labs that handle dangerous pathogens.