US calls out Russia after Cosmos 2612 nears Iceye-X36 satellite
The US is calling out Russia after its satellite, Cosmos 2612, got a little too close (less than a mile) to the Swedish-made Earth observation satellite Iceye-X36.
Thomas DiNanno said these moves look like "behaviors consistent with on-orbit weapons operations," which has them worried about what's really going on up there.
Russia isn't having it, though, calling the claims "absurd" and saying their maneuvers are just a response to Western intelligence activity around Ukraine.
Space Force monitors and protects satellites
The US Space Force is keeping a close eye on things and says it's focused on keeping its satellites safe and secure.
This whole episode is another reminder that space is getting crowded and tense as more countries develop high-tech satellites that could change how conflicts play out above our heads.