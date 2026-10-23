US calls out Russia after Cosmos 2612 nears Iceye-X36 satellite

The US is calling out Russia after its satellite, Cosmos 2612, got a little too close (less than a mile) to the Swedish-made Earth observation satellite Iceye-X36.

Thomas DiNanno said these moves look like "behaviors consistent with on-orbit weapons operations," which has them worried about what's really going on up there.

Russia isn't having it, though, calling the claims "absurd" and saying their maneuvers are just a response to Western intelligence activity around Ukraine.