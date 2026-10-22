US candidate Brad Lander detained while helping West Bank farmers
World
Brad Lander, a US Democratic congressional candidate, was briefly detained by Israeli forces while helping Palestinian farmers with their olive harvest in the West Bank.
He was later released with a warning but said several dozen others, including rabbis and international volunteers, were still being held.
Four foreign nationals face possible deportation
Lander was part of a group of about 80 international volunteers supporting local farmers when Israeli forces declared the area a closed military zone and detained several people.
While most were later released, some with conditions, four foreign nationals still face possible deportation.
The incident has sparked debate, with some officials calling Lander's involvement a political move.