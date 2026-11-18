US Chinese and Russian presidents meet at Kylin Villa Thursday
Big news in global politics: US President Trump, China's President Xi, and Russia's President Putin are meeting this Thursday at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen.
The spot was picked for its tight security and easy airport access, and it helps keep the focus on the ongoing APEC summit.
Kylin Villa offers discreet setting
Kylin Villa has been a go-to for VIPs since 1997. It offers a private setting that keeps things low-pressure if talks don't lead to big announcements.
Expect discussions on major topics like trade tensions and the Ukraine conflict, all happening in a space designed for serious but discreet conversations.